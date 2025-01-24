‘AAP used liquor firms to fund polls’

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the clip revealed Chauhan raising objections to the policy, only for Sisodia to respond that the excise policy was necessary to generate funds for elections in Gujarat, Goa, and Punjab.

Chauhan was also heard saying that funds for Delhi elections were coming from Punjab, he added.

“Delhi voters no longer trust someone who managed a liquor scam to provide education to their children. Alcohol addiction harms families, and the greed to earn money through alcohol sales has devastated lives. AAP has tarnished Delhi’s world-class infrastructure,” Khera stated.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav reiterated that the Congress was the first to expose the Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam and file an FIR that led to the arrest of AAP leaders. He claimed the scam provided money-making opportunities to AAP’s close associates.

Yadav also alleged that youth and men had fallen into addiction due to these policies, claiming that at one point, the government offered “two free bottles of liquor with the purchase of one.”