BJP’s Parvesh Verma gets legal notices over ‘Punjab cars in Delhi’ remarks

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Parvesh Verma, contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, has received several legal notices demanding a public apology for his recent remarks about vehicles with Punjab registration plates in the national capital.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Verma alleged that vehicles from Punjab were “roaming around” Delhi, suggesting that AAP might be bringing people from Punjab to influence the upcoming elections.
He also implied that these vehicles and individuals posed a potential security threat. The legal notices accused Verma of making defamatory statements and misrepresenting the Punjabi community. They stated that his remarks raised unwarranted suspicions about vehicles with Punjab registration plates and questioned the intentions of those driving them.
Such comments, the notices argued, unjustly label Punjabis as a security risk and harm their reputation.The Punjabi community, known for its contributions to the social, political, and economic development of Delhi and India, has expressed outrage over Verma’s remarks.
The notices highlighted that Punjabis have played a vital role in the nation’s history, including their sacrifices during partition and their service in wars. “My client, along with the broader Punjabi community, is deeply hurt and offended by your statements,” the notices read. “These remarks tarnish the honor of lakhs of Punjabis who have made Delhi their home and contributed immensely to the city’s growth.”
The legal notices demand that Verma issue a public apology, withdraw his allegations, and refrain from making further defamatory statements against the Punjabi community, particularly in relation to national security.
As the election campaign heats up, Verma’s remarks have sparked controversy.