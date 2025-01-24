BJP’s Parvesh Verma gets legal notices over ‘Punjab cars in Delhi’ remarks

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Parvesh Verma, contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, has received several legal notices demanding a public apology for his recent remarks about vehicles with Punjab registration plates in the national capital.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Verma alleged that vehicles from Punjab were “roaming around” Delhi, suggesting that AAP might be bringing people from Punjab to influence the upcoming elections.

He also implied that these vehicles and individuals posed a potential security threat. The legal notices accused Verma of making defamatory statements and misrepresenting the Punjabi community. They stated that his remarks raised unwarranted suspicions about vehicles with Punjab registration plates and questioned the intentions of those driving them.