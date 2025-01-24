Centre moves in to take over 500-year-old site

In the report, the heritage expert suggested some remedial measures and noted that if the action is not taken the heritage structure will decay very soon. Liddle’s report stated that Gumti was retained as the central feature of Defence Colony when many new residential as well as commercial and institutional areas were created in Delhi post independence.

“Important monuments were either developed as monument complexes – such as Humayun’s Tomb Complex; or landscaped into large green parks – such as Lodi Garden; or even given space within roundabouts – for example Sabz Burj. Many others were made the focal points of small neighbourhood parks and public green spaces. The location of Sheikh Ali’s Gumti within Defence Colony is the result of this planning principle. When the colony was planned in the 1950s, it was laid out with the gumti as a central feature,” read the report.

The apex court has also directed Delhi’s department of archaeology to prepare a plan for prevention and restore the tomb to its original glory.

Defence colony

Defence Colony is among the earliest colonies developed in south Delhi after Independence

Vast vacant land near Kotla Mubarakpur village was earmarked to lay out settlement to relocate officers from the armed forces

It is divided in five blocks and has more than 1,600 plots and 18 DDA flats