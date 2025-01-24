Cops not taking action on threats to AAP workers: CM Atishi's fresh letter to EC

“BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and his goons are creating an atmosphere of fear in Kalkaji to influence the elections. People are being abused and beaten up. Ramesh Bidhuri himself is threatening people over the phone. BJP has created such an atmosphere in the entire Delhi.

But now the time has come that the people of Delhi will have to stand together to save their children’s future and their Delhi. The 2 crore people of Delhi will have to teach BJP a lesson that they will not let their Delhi be ruined,” the CM said.

In a letter addressed to the Returning Officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Atishi also stated: “I had made a complaint regarding intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers on 21st January and 22nd January.

“However, instead of investigating the complaints, I have come to know that our volunteers... are now getting calls from the Police...They are trying to convince our volunteers to file false statements and are persuading them to close the case,” she said.