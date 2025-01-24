Delhi Assembly polls: Can Kejriwal bathe in Yamuna, asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during his first public address in the Delhi Assembly election campaign on Thursday.

Addressing BJP candidates Bajrang Shukla (Kirari), Dushyant Gautam (Karol Bagh), and Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Yogi criticised the Delhi government’s handling of the Yamuna and the city’s overall infrastructure.

Yogi said, “As Chief Minister, I bathed with my 54-member cabinet at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Can Arvind Kejriwal and his team bathe in the Yamuna? The person who turned Yamuna into a dirty drain should not be forgiven by the people.” He went on to highlight the progress Uttar Pradesh has made in recent years under his leadership.

Referring to the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Yogi said, “Over 10 crore devotees have bathed at Sangam between January 13 and 23. The city now boasts improved infrastructure with better roads, electricity, rail and air connectivity. The UP and central governments jointly invested Rs 7,500 crore for the Maha Kumbh, generating over Rs 2 lakh crore for the state’s economy and creating thousands of jobs.” The CM accused Arvind Kejriwal of being the “biggest criminal” responsible for