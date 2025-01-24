Delhi polls: Congress announces separate ministry, budget for Poorvanchalis if voted to power

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday announced that there will be a separate ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis in Delhi if the party is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress leaders alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has destroyed Delhi's world-class infrastructure and turned it into a garbage.

They accused the AAP government of indulging in corruption to the tune of Rs 382 crore in the healthcare sector.

Talking to reporters in the Delhi Congress office, the party's Bihar unit president and former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh said if Delhi has become a world-class city, the Poorvanchalis have as much role in it as others living in the national capital.