‘Election campaign should focus only on development’

Jitender Singh Shunty is a social worker who has been awarded Padma Shri for his extensive works during the Covid-19 pandemic. Shunty was elected from Shahdara on BJP ticket in 2013. The AAP candidate from the Shahadra constituency tells Ifrah Mufti about his plans to introduce pink ambulances and ‘Dialysis on Wheels’.

Excerpts:

With Jagat Singh from Congress and Sanjay Goyal from the BJP, do you think it will be a tough fight this time?

Considering the fact that my motive behind contesting the election is just ‘seva niti’, I don’t take it as a fight. Neither it is a competition with others. Everything depends on voters. If they (voters) believe that a BJP or a Congress candidate is putting in more efforts than I am, they will vote for them. And I am fine with that because voters want the candidate to work on the ground and be with them in times of need.

What is your vision for the constituency?

The first thing I have planned once I win is to introduce pink ambulances with lady drivers. This is something I have been planning to do. I have seen difficult times during Covid. There are times when women are uncomfortable going in the ambulances driven by males. I also plan to have a quick response team, especially dedicated to women, so that they can call during an emergency situation.

My dream is to set up ‘Dialysis on Wheels’. Elderly people can seek help and a dedicated team will take them for dialysis as and when required. Taking senior citizens for dialysis is the toughest task. I would like to rope in professionals to do the job.