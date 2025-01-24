MCOCA: Delhi HC to decide on bail plea of Naresh Balyan

NEW DELHI: Days after the high court issued notice to the police on the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, the investigators, in its reply, said the legislator conspired with absconding persons to dispute legitimate property transactions, threatening rightful owners into selling properties at undervalued rates for financial gains.

While opposing Balyan’s bail plea, the Delhi Police, in its reply, detailed the alleged activities of Balyan and his associates, including Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, who is reportedly the leader of a crime syndicate.

According to the police, Balyan utilised agreements in the name of Umed Singh, an absconding associate, to manipulate properties into disputed status. Statements from public witnesses and audio recordings allegedly capturing conversations between Balyan and Sangwan have been submitted as evidence. Voice samples of Balyan were obtained and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for verification.

The investigation also uncovered that Kapil Sangwan, believed to be abroad, has been leading the syndicate in extortion and violence across Delhi. The police stated that Sangwan’s luxurious lifestyle abroad suggests the proceeds of these crimes are being utilised internationally.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Balyan, argued that the charges were politically motivated.