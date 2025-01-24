Over 500 MCC violation cases registered since January 7

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, over 500 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations have been registered since the code came into effect on January 7, an official said on Thursday.
The Delhi Police, in its intensified pre-election crackdown, arrested 17,879 people under various provisions, including the Excise Act. The operations have focused on curbing illegal activities such as smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs, particularly at border checkpoints.
According to a statement, the police confiscated 270 illegal firearms, 372 cartridges, and seized 44,265 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.3 crore. Additionally, 110.53 kg of drugs valued at more than Rs 20 crore and over 1,200 banned injections were recovered.
Cash seizures amounted to Rs 4.56 crore, while 37.39 kg of silver was also confiscated during the enforcement drive. The police recently also busted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers by arresting its three members.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also been engaged in a campaign to remove all unauthorised political advertisements on public and private properties. A total of 12.42 lakh political advertisements have been removed by the civic body till January 23.
This includes 1,63,473 hoardings, 8,17,730 posters and banners, 33,042 signage and boards and 228643 flags. A total of 53,558 advertisements were removed on Thursday alone.
Polling will be held for all 70 assembly constituencies on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.