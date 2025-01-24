Over 500 MCC violation cases registered since January 7

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, over 500 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations have been registered since the code came into effect on January 7, an official said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police, in its intensified pre-election crackdown, arrested 17,879 people under various provisions, including the Excise Act. The operations have focused on curbing illegal activities such as smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs, particularly at border checkpoints.

According to a statement, the police confiscated 270 illegal firearms, 372 cartridges, and seized 44,265 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.3 crore. Additionally, 110.53 kg of drugs valued at more than Rs 20 crore and over 1,200 banned injections were recovered.