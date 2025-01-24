Police launch AI chatbots to aid personnel in election duties

Divulging more details, the Special CP said that Chunav Mitra’ promptly disseminates key instructions and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police, for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election process.

“It provides quick and easy access to important guidelines, rules and directives. It acts as a vital tool for field officers, requiring immediate reference on a real-time basis while on duty. Whereas, ‘Cyber Sarthi’ focuses on providing robust cyber security guidelines, ensuring the safe use of digital platforms and tools by police personnel during their assignment,” said the officer.

The officer further said that the AI Chatbot can be accessed easily through a dedicated link and QR code, ensuring swift and seamless usage by police personnel on the ground.

These applications were developed under the guidance of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to ensure seamless election management, said the Special CP.

The police have increased the usage of AI tools in their work. Last November, cops used a facial recognition system (FRS) to search a man who had allegedly snatched a woman’s phone in Sarai Rohilla.

The FRS is a database of 2.5 lakh criminals and is used to match the face of a suspect with the records in the database. Till December 2024, it has helped police successfully identify 407 people with criminal records.