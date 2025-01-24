Purvanchali power politics: Congress promises ministry for Purvanchalis if voted to power in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a strategic move to secure the support of Delhi's Purvanchali community, the Congress party on Friday announced plans to create a dedicated ministry for the group if it wins the upcoming assembly elections.
The party’s announcement marks a direct appeal to a community that could prove decisive in the electoral battle. The Purvanchalis, who hail from the Bhojpuri-speaking regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, make up a significant voter base of 30-35 lakh and hold sway in over 20 assembly constituencies.
Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh unveiled the proposal at a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office. “This ministry will address health, education, and infrastructure issues specific to Purvanchalis, with a dedicated budget,” he stated.
Singh also criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for past remarks about the community, accusing him of undermining their contributions.
“Kejriwal insults us by saying we come on a Rs 500 ticket and leave after availing Rs 5 lakh worth of treatment,” he said.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP and AAP of exploiting Purvanchalis as a vote bank without addressing their needs.
“BJP leaders have equated Purvanchalis with Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas, while AAP has trivialized their role in Delhi. Congress will ensure they get the respect and representation they deserve,” she asserted.
Former JNU student leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar framed the election as a clash of ideologies, condemning the divisive politics of rival parties.
“Delhi has always belonged to everyone. Congress stands for inclusivity, unlike the BJP and AAP, who vilify Purvanchalis during elections,” he said.
Congress leader Pranav Jha emphasized the party’s historical contributions to Delhi’s development. “Delhi thrives today because of what Congress built. It was Congress that gave Purvanchalis a political and social identity,” he remarked.
Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting will be held on February 8.