Purvanchali power politics: Congress promises ministry for Purvanchalis if voted to power in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a strategic move to secure the support of Delhi's Purvanchali community, the Congress party on Friday announced plans to create a dedicated ministry for the group if it wins the upcoming assembly elections.

The party’s announcement marks a direct appeal to a community that could prove decisive in the electoral battle. The Purvanchalis, who hail from the Bhojpuri-speaking regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, make up a significant voter base of 30-35 lakh and hold sway in over 20 assembly constituencies.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh unveiled the proposal at a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office. “This ministry will address health, education, and infrastructure issues specific to Purvanchalis, with a dedicated budget,” he stated.

Singh also criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for past remarks about the community, accusing him of undermining their contributions.

“Kejriwal insults us by saying we come on a Rs 500 ticket and leave after availing Rs 5 lakh worth of treatment,” he said.