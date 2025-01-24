Tuned into India: Sitar maestro Hidayat Husain Khan drops fresh rendition of national anthem

For Indian classical music

Khan conceived the idea during a performance in New York. “I was invited to a Diwali function where they asked me to perform the national anthem. Before performing, I started listening to various versions. I noticed that most of them were Western-influenced. Some had grand productions, others had guitar and drums. While they were all wonderful, nobody, in a very long time, has presented it in a very organic and Indian way — the manner in which an Indian classical performance is imagined.”

For Khan who has performed all over the world, in Europe, Japan, USA, Canada and Malaysia, this version is all about representing Indian classical music. “I live in the US and have been travelling a lot abroad since a very young age. I have done fusion and crossover of Indo-Western. It has already got a lot of attention. But Indian classical music is yet to be highlighted,” he says, adding that as a “media-shy” person whenever he puts out content from an Indian classical lens on Instagram, it earns wide appreciation. “On social media, there is no representation of Indian classical music in a three-minute video or a Reel. Why does one have to perform for an hour and a half to enjoy classical music? You may read a book that you really like and a Rumi couplet of two lines may have the same impact on you. It’s about how you want to communicate,” he says.

In the last two decades, several Indian bands have made fusion their forte — such as Bandish Projekt blending Indian elements in electronic format, Agam blending Carnatic classical with progressive rock, Raghu Dixit Project melding Kannada folk with rock, and Swarathma melding folk and classical with blues, rock and reggae. But where is ‘Indianness’ in a globalised age of remixes, mashups, and one genre-bending music? “Not just music, but everything around us has changed a lot — from our lifestyle, food habits, clothing, the way we greet etc. Some things are lost in transition. When I was young and used to visit my Sikh friend’s house and would greet his parents by saying ‘Sat Sri Akaal’, at my Gujarati friend’s house, I would say ‘Jai Shri Krishna.’ Now everybody just says, ‘hello’,” he says, adding, “But I’m an optimistic person. There will always be people who will keep their identity strong and yet be part of the world.”

The artiste feels “blessed” and yet carries the weight of legacy. “My father and composer Ravi Shankar, along with their contemporaries have inspired the next generation of sitar players,” he says. “In my generation, there are at least 20 inspiring others. Today, social media can make someone instantly famous or can give instant critical feedback. But that’s not significant. To aspiring musicians, I would say, don’t focus on the destination, just enjoy your journey!”