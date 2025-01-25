AAP lodges complaint, says Bidhuri set up office within 80 metres of booth

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lodged a complaint against BJP’s Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by setting up his election office within 80 metres of a polling booth in Govindpuri ahead of the polls.

As per the Election Commission’s guidelines, election offices cannot be established within 200 metres of a designated polling booth.

The complaint was lodged by polling agent of AAP’s Kalkaji candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with the returning officer of the constituency.

The complaint stated Bidhuri opened his office at Banaras House, 1/42, DDA Local Shopping Complex, Govindpuri, in proximity to a MCD school that served as a polling booth.

“This act could potentially influence the voters, creating an unfair advantage and undermining the integrity of the electoral process. It is imperative that immediate action is taken to rectify this situation, ensuring that the election is conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” alleged the complaint.

No immediate reaction was available from Bidhuri.