Anurag Thakur takes on AAP, calls ruling party ‘anti-women’

NEW DELHI: With less than two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP, calling it a ‘mahila virodhi’ (anti-women) party.

Thakur addressed public meetings in Mangolpuri, New Delhi and Dwarka constituencies on Friday and accused the AAP government of neglecting women’s welfare.

The BJP MP said, “Under the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s rule, atrocities against women and their disrespect have become commonplace in Delhi. Today, insulting women has become Kejriwal’s identity. Their list of crimes against women’s dignity is endless. Kejriwal called MP Swati Maliwal to his residence and had her assaulted, followed by his leaders making inappropriate comments about her. Atishi is the chief minister of Delhi, but their anti-women stance is evident as her face is missing from posters and hoardings. By sidelining her in the election campaign, Kejriwal has shown that he can go to any extent to suppress women’s power.”

He added, “Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 to women but went back on his word. He didn’t open schools for daughters but made sure to establish liquor stores in every neighbourhood. Due to the poor education system under Kejriwal, thousands of girls are failing in Delhi schools. He left no stone unturned in defaming the sacred festival of Chhath Puja for mothers and sisters. Every year, you see on TV how women stand in dirty, frothy Yamuna waters, risking their lives, to offer prayers to the Sun. Kejriwal’s leaders exploit women in the name of making ration cards. AAP’s senior leader, Somnath Bharti, assaulted his wife, unleashed dogs on her, and yet Kejriwal remained silent.”

Thakur further said, “They promised women in Punjab Rs 1,000 but failed to deliver. When Punjab’s women came to Delhi to protest, AAP insulted them by calling them ‘BJP women.’ Their government opened liquor shops in every street, fostering domestic violence and forcing women to spend time fetching water due to their promotion of tanker mafias. In all, AAP’s governance has robbed women of their rights and dignity.”