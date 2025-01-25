Atishi smells ‘conspiracy to kill Kejriwal’, says BJP and cops hand-in-glove

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding the restoration of security cover for AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal provided by the Punjab Police that was withdrawn.

Atishi alleged that Kejriwal faces grave danger from BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting that the BJP is orchestrating the removal of Punjab Police security before elections. Citing past attacks on Kejriwal, Atishi alleged that the BJP’s attempts to target Kejriwal have only deepened public support for the AAP chief.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi and Mann said, “A massive conspiracy is being orchestrated to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. There are two key players in this plot. On one side, there are BJP workers who, in different parts of Delhi, attack Arvind Kejriwal. They throw stones at him, come armed with sticks, and even use spirit sprays. On the other side is the Delhi Police, which operates under the BJP and Amit Shah.” Atishi added, “The collusion between the BJP and the Delhi Police has created a situation where repeated attempts are being made to take Kejriwal’s life.”

“In October (last year), an attack was made on Kejriwal. Upon investigation by us, it was found that the attackers were BJP workers, but police took no action. We have written to the EC demanding that Kejriwal’s security be restored. We do not trust the Delhi Police as it is under Amit Shah’s control,” she said.

Mann said, “For several days now, whenever Kejriwal attends public meetings, stones and sticks are thrown at him. However, Delhi Police refuses to file an FIR, even when we provide culprits’ names.”