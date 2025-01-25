Delhi youth claims to be Amanatullah Khan's son, fined Rs 20,000 for traffic violations and misbehaviour with police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly flouting traffic rules and misbehaving with cops and has fined Rs 20,000 for multiple violations, including riding without a helmet, reckless driving, and using a motorcycle with a modified silencer.

The incident took place on Thursday on Nafees Road, Batla House, during routine checks ahead of Republic Day. The police said two boys were spotted riding a bike in the wrong lane, weaving dangerously through traffic and creating a ruckus with the loud noise of a modified silencer.

According to the general diary at the Jamia Nagar police station, accessed by this newspaper, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramvir Singh, along with the SHO and other officials managed to stop the bike. “It was found that the Royal Enfield Bullet had a modified silencer. The boy riding the motorcycle claimed that he was the son of MLA Amanatullah Khan,” read the general diary in Hindi filed by ASI Singh.

“What’s the big deal? He (one of the boys) then began to misbehave. When asked to show his driving licence and RC, he said, ‘I don’t need a licence or RC. I am the son of MLA Amanatullah Khan, and you cannot issue me a challan. He called his father and made him speak to the SHO,” it said. The diary claimed that Amanatullah also spoke rudely, saying, “You can arrest me too.”

“After this, both boys left the scene without providing their names or addresses, abandoning the motorcycle,” it said.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped, including Rs 5,000 for using a modified silencer, Rs 2,000 for misbehaving with a police officer, Rs 5,000 for riding without a driving licence, Rs 2,000 for riding without a helmet, and Rs 1,000 for dangerous driving.

The police said the bike has been seized and the rider will be summoned to court.