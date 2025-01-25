HC upholds order against petition seeking AIMIM’s de-registration

NEW DELHI: The high court has dismissed an appeal challenging the recognition of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a political party, upholding its registration by the Election Commission (EC). The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela reaffirmed that AIMIM met all requirements under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The appeal, filed by Tirupati Narashima Murari, contested a 2014 EC circular that granted AIMIM recognition as a state-level party in Telangana. Murari, a former Shiv Sena member, argued that AIMIM’s objectives were exclusive to one religious community and, therefore, violated the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution and the RP Act.

The Court concluded that AIMIM’s amended constitution complied with Section 29A(5) of the RP Act, which mandates that a political party’s constitutional documents declare allegiance to the principles of socialism, secularism, and democracy.