Kejriwal, BJP trade charges on law and order, corruption

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reiterated that despite repeated requests, the home ministry continues to ignore the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital, where “gang wars are taking place on the streets”.

In a quick rebuttal, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that before questioning the Centre Kejriwal should reply to the people of Delhi. He said that the people believe that AAP leaders have tarnished the city’s image.

Kejriwal said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath surprised him by acknowledging the law and order situation during his recent Delhi visit.

Referring to Adityanath, Kejriwal said on Thursday the UP CM had said that law and order have deteriorated. “I agree with him 100% and so do the people. Gangsters roam openly in the city. There are 11 major gangs that have divided the city into territories. Extortion is being sought from traders,” he said.

Kejriwal said that women no longer feel safe outside their homes. “Every day, 17 children and 10 women are being abducted. Murders are taking place, while chain snatching, thefts, and robberies are rampant. The city is gripped by fear,” the AAP supremo said.

Hitting back, Sachdeva said that Kejriwal would remain silent on rampant corruption and other misdeeds by the AAP government, but the BJP would continue to demand answers.

“Kejriwal owes the people an answer on the goondaism of MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son. Khan was arrested under MCOCA and a woman secretary was beaten at his house. What about the children, youth, and women who died due to waterlogging during the 2024 monsoon? Kejriwal needs to come clear on various allegations,” Sachdeva added.