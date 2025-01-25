Max temp touches 23.7°C, foggy weather leads to flight delays in Delhi; moderate AQI recorded

NEW DELHI: The city woke up to a thin layer of fog on Friday morning as the foggy weather again led to extended flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing inconvenience to air travellers.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department, IMD. The minimum temperature stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above average, with humidity levels fluctuating between 90 and 58% during the day.

Delhi weather conditions are likely to remain the same in the next two to three days, with persistent fog conditions during the morning hours. The IMD has predicted foggy weather conditions and a nominal reduction in the temperature for the next four days.

The weather department has forecast clear skies for Saturday with predominant surface winds expected from the northwest direction.

Moreover, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 199, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.