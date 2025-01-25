‘People are with us, Neeti & Neeyat BJP’s CM face’

Former Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari is confident of the party’s return to power after 27 years. In an interview with Nivedita R, he takes on the ruling AAP on alleged corruption and abject administrative failures. He also outlines BJP’s plans for clean water, free electricity and women’s safety. Excerpts:
What are the BJP’s chances in the elections?
I am confident that the people will give BJP a chance this time and trust PM Modi’s double-engine government. In the last 10 years, the AAP government has failed to address critical issues like polluted water, rising air pollution and the suspension of old-age pension. The AAP has given financial assistance to only five SC students in the last 10 years, while the BJP has helped 34.5 lakh students across the country. In Delhi alone, 1.7 lakh SC students need financial aid. We will give Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women, if we win. The BJP has successfully implemented welfare schemes for women in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. That’s why I believe that the BJP will return to power in Delhi. The people are with us.
There are many pro-women schemes announced by your party. Do you think such initiatives actually impact women’s voting pattern?
Welfare schemes have a significant impact. Even allocating just 1% of the budget can make a difference, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led government used only 0.8% for public welfare. Empowering poor women requires consistent efforts.
What about women’s representation as your party has nominated only nine candidates this time?
We strongly support women’s reservation. The bill is passed in Parliament granting women 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and assemblies. It is a process initiated by the BJP. We are committed to increasing women’s participation in politics.
Kejriwal claims welfare schemes will stop if the BJP forms government. Your take?
Kejriwal thrives on fear-mongering. He uses scare tactics, similar to how some parties mislead Muslims against the BJP. BJP’s governance has always been inclusive, guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Under the AAP, promises like ‘Bijli half, Paani maaf’ reached only 8% and 5% of people, respectively, while others got inflated bills. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for the 10 years, and no one, regardless of religion, can say they have been excluded from our welfare schemes.
Kejriwal made promises like Rs 1,000 for women before the 2024 elections, but didn’t deliver. Similar is the situation in Punjab. The truth is that around 15,000 people die in Delhi every year due to polluted water. That’s why Kejriwal is worried. If BJP comes to power, we will ensure 200 units of free electricity, 20,000 litres of free water, and continue free bus travel for women, with plans to increase the number of buses. We will also provide clean drinking water.
Your plans to ensure safety of women?
Wherever the BJP governs, we prioritise women’s safety with zero tolerance for crime. AAP promises to deploy bus marshals, but doesn’t keep it. The BJP will implement strong steps on women’s safety.
How does your party plan to tackle air pollution?
Air pollution is a grave concern. The BJP has already taken steps, like creating the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to divert 1.5 lakh trucks. Coal-based power plants in Okhla and Bawana were converted to gas-based. However, the state government has failed to involve local stakeholders in addressing pollution. Once the BJP forms the government, we will clear garbage dumps and turn them into parks, eliminating toxic gases. Initiatives like the Pragati Maidan tunnel and Bharat Mandapam, which boost tourism, were driven by the Central government. We will also double metro connectivity to improve public transport.
Plans for implementing Ayushman Bharat?
Our first cabinet decision after forming the government will be to implement Ayushman Bharat in Delhi. This will provide free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for the underprivileged.
What do you have to say about corruption charges against AAP leaders?
When top leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, and Sanjay Singh face corruption charges, it’s clear there’s a major issue. They are not our personal enemies, but they have looted the money meant for the poor. They have tried to make young addicted to alcohol. Despite the Supreme Court’s decision that Kejriwal can’t become CM till cases are resolved, AAP posters say Kejriwal is CM face. Our CM face is ‘Neeti and Neeyat’ and people will give BJP the chance after 27 years.