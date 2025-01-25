‘People are with us, Neeti & Neeyat BJP’s CM face’

Former Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari is confident of the party’s return to power after 27 years. In an interview with Nivedita R, he takes on the ruling AAP on alleged corruption and abject administrative failures. He also outlines BJP’s plans for clean water, free electricity and women’s safety. Excerpts:

What are the BJP’s chances in the elections?

I am confident that the people will give BJP a chance this time and trust PM Modi’s double-engine government. In the last 10 years, the AAP government has failed to address critical issues like polluted water, rising air pollution and the suspension of old-age pension. The AAP has given financial assistance to only five SC students in the last 10 years, while the BJP has helped 34.5 lakh students across the country. In Delhi alone, 1.7 lakh SC students need financial aid. We will give Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women, if we win. The BJP has successfully implemented welfare schemes for women in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. That’s why I believe that the BJP will return to power in Delhi. The people are with us.

There are many pro-women schemes announced by your party. Do you think such initiatives actually impact women’s voting pattern?

Welfare schemes have a significant impact. Even allocating just 1% of the budget can make a difference, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led government used only 0.8% for public welfare. Empowering poor women requires consistent efforts.

What about women’s representation as your party has nominated only nine candidates this time?

We strongly support women’s reservation. The bill is passed in Parliament granting women 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and assemblies. It is a process initiated by the BJP. We are committed to increasing women’s participation in politics.

Kejriwal claims welfare schemes will stop if the BJP forms government. Your take?

Kejriwal thrives on fear-mongering. He uses scare tactics, similar to how some parties mislead Muslims against the BJP. BJP’s governance has always been inclusive, guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Under the AAP, promises like ‘Bijli half, Paani maaf’ reached only 8% and 5% of people, respectively, while others got inflated bills. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for the 10 years, and no one, regardless of religion, can say they have been excluded from our welfare schemes.