Congress promises free ‘tirth yatra’ to Buddhist sites

NEW DELHI: Congress on Saturday announced free ‘tirth yatra’ for Buddhist places if the party is elected in Delhi in the upcoming assembly polls.

During a press conference, former Delhi MP Udit Raj said there were no schemes for Buddhist pilgrimages, which the Congress would change if it forms the government.

The Delhi government organises pilgrimage for Tirupati, Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Balaji for senior citizens at its own expense, Raj said.

“So why are there no pilgrimage schemes for the Buddhist places like Sarnath, Bodh Gaya, Lumbini, Deekshaboomi, Mhow, etc.,” he asked.

If Congress forms the government, it will not discriminate and will provide free pilgrimage for Buddhists, too, Raj said.