Face- off: Durgesh Pathak stresses work, Umang Bajaj calls for solutions
How confident are you about this election? Is there anti-incumbency, especially when AAP’s top leadership faces corruption charges?
Durgesh Pathak: These controversies have had little impact on voters. The BJP has made every effort to dismantle AAP using central agencies and coerced officers into harassing us. It was a challenging time when Arvind Kejriwal was jailed, but his return marked a turning point. Our work speaks for itself, and people recognise that. They are hopeful for another five years of constructive governance and development. This public trust gives me confidence that AAP will win this election with a significant margin. Voters now see the BJP’s conspiracies for what they are and will respond decisively at the polls.
What issues remain unaddressed, and what would be your priorities if re-elected?
Durgesh Pathak: Several key aspects need attention – better roads, park maintenance, functional streetlights, efficient drainage systems, waste collection, and security. In my two years as MLA, I’ve focused on these areas, and I’ll ensure they reach every corner of Rajinder Nagar. Our most significant ongoing project is ensuring 24x7 water supply by revamping the entire infrastructure. This project began eight months ago and will require two more years to complete. It’s a transformative initiative that will improve the lives of residents significantly.
Waterlogging has been a persistent issue in Rajinder Nagar, with tragic death of three IAS aspirants in a coaching institute basement. How do you plan to address this?
Durgesh Pathak: The deaths were deeply unfortunate. However, the root cause lies in the BJP’s 15-year tenure at the helm of the MCD, during which no work was done to address drainage issues. When we took charge two years ago, we immediately began addressing this challenge.
The problem is complex. Many drains are blocked, choked, or encroached upon. We are working on creating a new drainage system with proper outlets and sewage treatment facility. This will take time and resources, and also require coordination with neighboring constituencies.
AAP’s focus on “freebies” has overshadowed earlier promises of infrastructure development and the agenda for complete statehood. How do you address this criticism?
Durgesh Pathak: What certain people choose to demean as “freebies” are actually infrastructure improvements that enable social welfare. For instance, providing free electricity and water are only possible because we’ve invested in robust infrastructure to support these services. Unlike the old economic model of taxing the poor to benefit the wealthy, we ensure public resources benefit common people. Social welfare and development go hand-in-hand in AAP’s governance model, and this approach has been transformational for Delhi.
What prospects do you see for BJP in this election?
Umang Bajaj: AAP came to power in the MCD promising to remove accumulated garbage, clean roads, and fix the sewerage system. Instead, the city is riddled with broken roads, waterlogging and traffic woes return every time there is rainfall. Moreover, AAP’s constant stand-offs with the L-G and bureaucracy has caused policy paralysis. Based on ground feedback, I’m confident that people want change and prefer BJP’s governance model. I believe we will surpass the majority mark this time, giving Delhi the benefits of a double-engine government.
Congress seems to be more active this time. Do you think its efforts will hinder the BJP or favour it, given AAP and Congress share a similar voter base?
Umang Bajaj: The anti-incumbency against AAP is very strong. While Congress may contest with renewed vigour, voters are focused on uprooting the AAP government which has failed to improve their lives. This tide of change clearly favours BJP, and I am confident victory will be ours.
What are your priority issues if elected?
Umang Bajaj: My top priorities are ensuring clean drinking water and a functional sewerage system. Next, I will repair existing roads and construct new ones where needed. I also aim to enhance security and response systems to tackle crime. Once these basic issues have been addressed, my focus will shift to building infrastructure aligned with the growing population – new schools, multi-specialty hospitals, sports and recreational facilities.
BJP has often criticised AAP’s welfare schemes, calling them “revadis”, but has now promised similar benefits if elected. How do you address this?
Supporting vulnerable people is not a freebie—it’s essential governance. For instance, over 80 crore people nationwide receive monthly rations to recover from COVID’s financial impact. We’ve promised to extend Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, a scheme AAP failed to implement.
Our promises are realistic and based on successful models in BJP-led states. In contrast, AAP has repeatedly made hollow promises, as seen in Punjab, where people are still waiting for the benefits they were promised. How can Delhi trust a government that fails in other states?
How do you assess your AAP opponent?
Look around the constituency – roads are in shambles, encroachments create constant traffic snarls and residents waste hours stuck in congestion. These issues are the responsibility of an elected representative, and my opponent has failed miserably. The tragic death of young IAS aspirants in a coaching institute basement due to faulty sewerage is a glaring example of government failure. If the Delhi Jal Board and MCD had done their job, this incident could have been avoided. AAP’s inability to govern responsibly has led to loss of life and trust.