Face- off: Durgesh Pathak stresses work, Umang Bajaj calls for solutions

How confident are you about this election? Is there anti-incumbency, especially when AAP’s top leadership faces corruption charges?

Durgesh Pathak: These controversies have had little impact on voters. The BJP has made every effort to dismantle AAP using central agencies and coerced officers into harassing us. It was a challenging time when Arvind Kejriwal was jailed, but his return marked a turning point. Our work speaks for itself, and people recognise that. They are hopeful for another five years of constructive governance and development. This public trust gives me confidence that AAP will win this election with a significant margin. Voters now see the BJP’s conspiracies for what they are and will respond decisively at the polls.

What issues remain unaddressed, and what would be your priorities if re-elected?

Durgesh Pathak: Several key aspects need attention – better roads, park maintenance, functional streetlights, efficient drainage systems, waste collection, and security. In my two years as MLA, I’ve focused on these areas, and I’ll ensure they reach every corner of Rajinder Nagar. Our most significant ongoing project is ensuring 24x7 water supply by revamping the entire infrastructure. This project began eight months ago and will require two more years to complete. It’s a transformative initiative that will improve the lives of residents significantly.

Waterlogging has been a persistent issue in Rajinder Nagar, with tragic death of three IAS aspirants in a coaching institute basement. How do you plan to address this?

Durgesh Pathak: The deaths were deeply unfortunate. However, the root cause lies in the BJP’s 15-year tenure at the helm of the MCD, during which no work was done to address drainage issues. When we took charge two years ago, we immediately began addressing this challenge.