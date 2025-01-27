AAP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls featuring 15 guarantees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outlining 15 key guarantees aimed at addressing a wide range of social, economic, and infrastructural concerns.
Kejriwal, speaking at the launch event, emphasised the party's commitment to the welfare of Delhi’s residents, particularly the youth and women.
A prominent feature of the manifesto is a promise to create ample job opportunities for the city’s young workforce.
He also announced the continuation of the ‘Mahila Samman Yojna,’ which aims to provide financial support to women in Delhi.
For senior citizens, the Sanjeevani Yojana will provide free healthcare facilities.
The AAP chief outlined a plan for free bus travel for students and a 50% concession on metro fares for Delhiites if the party retains power.
“If BJP is voted to power, the monthly financial burden on people will rise by Rs 25,000,” Kejriwal claimed, positioning AAP’s offerings as a contrast to the BJP's policies.
Kejriwal also took a swipe at the BJP, accusing it of copying AAP's promise-based governance.
"We coined the term'guarantee' first in the country. After us, the BJP stole it, but the difference is, we fulfil our guarantees, and they do not," he said.
The manifesto also guarantees the continuation of the six existing "revdis" (freebies), including free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, and the provision of free water and electricity to residents.
Kejriwal further promised Rs 2,100 in monthly allowances for women under the "Kejriwal ki guarantee."
The AAP promised to waive outstanding "hiked" water bills, and gurantee a round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital.
Among other key promises is a commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi's roads world-class.
Additionally, AAP has committed to improving Delhi's sewage system, issuing ration cards to those left out of the system, and offering financial support to auto and cab drivers.
The party has also promised Rs one lakh for their daughters' weddings and Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage.