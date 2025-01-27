AAP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls featuring 15 guarantees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outlining 15 key guarantees aimed at addressing a wide range of social, economic, and infrastructural concerns.

Kejriwal, speaking at the launch event, emphasised the party's commitment to the welfare of Delhi’s residents, particularly the youth and women.

A prominent feature of the manifesto is a promise to create ample job opportunities for the city’s young workforce.

He also announced the continuation of the ‘Mahila Samman Yojna,’ which aims to provide financial support to women in Delhi.

For senior citizens, the Sanjeevani Yojana will provide free healthcare facilities.