BJP giving ‘freebies to corporates’, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of favouring “billionaire friends” by waiving off massive loans at the expense of taxpayers.

Kejriwal warned that the BJP’s opposition to Delhi’s welfare measures poses a direct threat to the state’s economic and social safety net.

“This election is not just about Delhi. It is about deciding the future of the nation whether public money will be spent on the welfare of citizens or on benefitting a privileged few,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, the AAP candidate from New Delhi constituency, alleged, “The Centre has waived off loans of thousands of crores for its close associates. This money could have funded Delhi’s welfare programs, including free electricity, water, and healthcare.”

Contrasting AAP’s governance model with the BJP’s, he said, “Under the BJP model, taxpayers’ money is given as loans to billionaire friends and then written off. The AAP model ensures 24-hour electricity, free water, world-class education, and state-of-the-art healthcare through mohalla clinics and government hospitals. This is the difference between our priorities and theirs.” He also lashed out at the BJP for labelling welfare measures as “freebies”.

“When the BJP waives loans worth thousands of crores for its friends, is that not a freebie?” he asked. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is attempting to regain power.