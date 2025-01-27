How To improve your skin tone

I have come across some of the best made up women with the most flawless complexions and the worst made up women with the most disastrous skins! My question is, why not show off a glowing flawless complexion and if you don’t have one why not let your skin breathe and treat it until it begins to smile? Here’s a look at how to create a glowing and healthy skin.

Blemish free

Exfoliation always works wonders. I have seen that most people forget that the epidermal layer gets dirty, grimy and dead looking. It’s essential that you scrub with cleansing grains to give the skin a more porcelain look. Here’s a fabulous scrub you can make at home. Take one cup rice powder, one cup oatmeal, and half-a-cup lemon powder. Mix all the ingredients and store in a jar. Take two teaspoons at a time and mix with rose water or milk depending on your skin and scrub the face and neck gently with this.

Acne prone skin

I have seen women suffering from acne for days and covering up pimples with makeup thinking that they are hiding them but you can never hide pimples. Spend some time treating them. The golden rule is to keep your skin scrupulously clean. Drink lots of water, keep a clean stomach and avoid constipation. Use a mint or camphor based skin tonic that will help reduce bacteria build up on the skin, it will reduce chances of fresh pimples. Make the following pimple pack and use it daily on your acne — one teaspoon of fuller’s earth, five ground cloves, and one teaspoon mint paste. Mix with rose water and apply to the skin and let dry. Wash your face with cold water.