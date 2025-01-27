How To improve your skin tone

I have come across some of the best made up women with the most flawless complexions and the worst made up women with the most disastrous skins! My question is, why not show off a glowing flawless complexion and if you don’t have one why not let your skin breathe and treat it until it begins to smile? Here’s a look at how to create a glowing and healthy skin.
Blemish free
Exfoliation always works wonders. I have seen that most people forget that the epidermal layer gets dirty, grimy and dead looking. It’s essential that you scrub with cleansing grains to give the skin a more porcelain look. Here’s a fabulous scrub you can make at home. Take one cup rice powder, one cup oatmeal, and half-a-cup lemon powder. Mix all the ingredients and store in a jar. Take two teaspoons at a time and mix with rose water or milk depending on your skin and scrub the face and neck gently with this.
Acne prone skin
I have seen women suffering from acne for days and covering up pimples with makeup thinking that they are hiding them but you can never hide pimples. Spend some time treating them. The golden rule is to keep your skin scrupulously clean. Drink lots of water, keep a clean stomach and avoid constipation. Use a mint or camphor based skin tonic that will help reduce bacteria build up on the skin, it will reduce chances of fresh pimples. Make the following pimple pack and use it daily on your acne — one teaspoon of fuller’s earth, five ground cloves, and one teaspoon mint paste. Mix with rose water and apply to the skin and let dry. Wash your face with cold water.
Treat open pores
It is important to shrink the open pores so that even when you apply make up, your skin looks smooth. A raw tomato can do the trick. First, clean your skin and rub cold tomato halves from the fridge. Let your skin soak up its juice and wash off after 15 minutes. If done everyday, you will notice a marked improvement in your skin. Another problem to treat is blackheads. I find them a complete put off and a reflection of uncleanliness. Blackheads are hardened sebum in the skin’s pores that are a result of improper cleaning and neglect of any skin care routine. If the blackheads are very deep, it is advisable to get them cleaned out professionally at least once every four weeks. Besides this, take orange peel powder and mix with rose water and scrub on the blackhead prone areas and gently squeeze them out with a towel after washing the scrub off. Skin care in a natural way is not rocket science, it is easy and an essential part of our lives. Learn to make the right choices, at the right time, to do things the natural way and see your skin smile!
suparna trikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert
@suparnatrikha