Lunar feast’s fortune telling

The new year is known by many names and dates around the world depending on ancient calendars. In the Gregorian calendar, it is marked on January 1 and is celebrated most commonly across the globe. The Lunar New Year or the Chinese New Year starts at the end of January and is celebrated with enthusiasm in India given its long cultural links to China and the scattered population of people of Chinese origin in the country. Restaurants get busy with planning special menus.

“Food plays a significant role in Chinese New Year celebrations as it is believed to bring good fortune and happiness for the upcoming year. Certain dishes symbolise specific blessings — such as longevity and wealth. For example, fish represents abundance, dumplings symbolise wealth, and rice cakes are a symbol of progress. The act of gathering around a meal is seen as a time to bond with family and friends,” says chef Vichitra Kumar, executive sous chef at Seven Seas Hotel in Rohini who has crafted the Salmon Katsu, Hokkaido Maguro and Crunchy Enoki Uramaki for the festival at the hotel.

As legends say

The celebrations are steeped in the legend of a mythological figure named Nian. Chef Divij Malhotra, sous chef at House of Ming at Taj Mahal hotel in South Block, talks of how their menu is inspired by it. “Nian, a beast lived at the bottom of the sea and would go ashore only on the last day of the lunar year to eat people and livestock. On that day, people ate early, locked the livestock gate tightly and then fled into the distant mountains to avoid being eaten. One year, the beast was chased away by an old man in a red attire marked by the sound of firecrackers and flares. The old soul was revered by villagers as a celestial being,” Malhotra tells adding, “Taking inspiration from the fire and light used by the old man we have a live flambé. We are preparing Drunken Prawns that we will flambé with Hua Tiao wine (used in Chinese cooking) as well as a cognac flambéed warm chocolate pudding.”