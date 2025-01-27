Northwest Delhi starts voter information slips distribution ahead of election

NEW DELHI: The North-West Delhi District Election Office announced on Sunday that it has started distributing voter information slips for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 5.

The slips aim to inform the eligible voters about their enrolment in the voter list.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ankita Anand said, “The voter information slips will be distributed throughout the district... This initiative ensures that all eligible voters are informed about their enrolment and are ready to exercise their democratic right on February 5.”

Election officials have begun reaching out to every household in the district to distribute the voter information slips which will include essential information such as the voter’s name, polling station and other relevant details. This will make it easier for citizens to find their polling booths and vote without difficulty, a statement said.

Anand highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, “Our teams are working hard to ensure no eligible voter is left uninformed. We encourage all citizens to check their VIS and confirm their details to avoid any issues on polling day.”

She also said colour coding for polling booths would help citizens find their polling stations without hassles. With the elections approaching, the District Election Office is committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent voting process in North-West Delhi, the statement added. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

Colour coding for polling booths

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ankita Anand said colour coding for polling booths would help citizens find their polling stations without hassles. Anand highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, “Our teams are working hard to ensure no eligible voter is left uninformed. We encourage all citizens to check their VIS and confirm their details to avoid any issues on polling day.”