AAP tops in candidates with crime records

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for the February 5 elections, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) highlights trends in the wealth, criminal records, and education levels of the 699 candidates contesting the polls. The findings highlight the complex interplay of wealth, criminality, and education in Delhi polls.

The analysis reveals significant financial disparities among the candidates. BJP’s Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti tops the list as the wealthiest candidate, with declared assets of Rs 259 crore, followed by BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rs 248.85 crore) and Congress’s Gurcharan Singh (Rs 130.90 crore). In total, five candidates have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore, while 23, or 3 per cent, have assets above Rs 50 crore, reflecting a marginal increase from 2020.

On the other hand, three candidates have declared zero assets, including Shabana (Rashtriya Republican Party) and Yogesh Kumar (Independent). The average assets per candidate stand at Rs 5.65 crore, up from Rs 4.34 crore in 2020. Among political parties, BJP candidates lead with average assets of Rs 22.90 crore, followed by Congress (Rs 14.41 crore) and AAP (Rs 11.70 crore).