AAP tops in candidates with crime records

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for the February 5 elections, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) highlights trends in the wealth, criminal records, and education levels of the 699 candidates contesting the polls. The findings highlight the complex interplay of wealth, criminality, and education in Delhi polls.
The analysis reveals significant financial disparities among the candidates. BJP’s Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti tops the list as the wealthiest candidate, with declared assets of Rs 259 crore, followed by BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rs 248.85 crore) and Congress’s Gurcharan Singh (Rs 130.90 crore). In total, five candidates have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore, while 23, or 3 per cent, have assets above Rs 50 crore, reflecting a marginal increase from 2020.
On the other hand, three candidates have declared zero assets, including Shabana (Rashtriya Republican Party) and Yogesh Kumar (Independent). The average assets per candidate stand at Rs 5.65 crore, up from Rs 4.34 crore in 2020. Among political parties, BJP candidates lead with average assets of Rs 22.90 crore, followed by Congress (Rs 14.41 crore) and AAP (Rs 11.70 crore).
The report sheds light on the criminal backgrounds of candidates, a persistent concern despite a 2020 Supreme Court directive, with having declared cases, a slight drop from 20per cent in 2020, 12per cent face serious charges, including murder and crimes against women. The ruling AAP has the highest proportion of candidates with criminal cases (63 per cent), with 41 per cent facing serious charges.
The Congress follows with 41 per cent of its candidates declaring criminal cases, including 19 per cent with serious allegations. The BJP has the lowest proportion, with 29 per cent of its candidates having criminal records and 13 per cent facing serious charges.
The report reveals a diverse range of educational qualifications, with 46 per cent haing education levels ranging from Class 5 to Class 12, while the remaining 46 per cent hold higher qualifications, including undergraduate, professional, and postgraduate degrees. Eight candidates have PhDs. Notably, 29 candidates are illiterate, up from 16 in 2020, reflecting broader participation from various backgrounds.
Age range of candidates
The majority of candidates contesting the assembly election in Delhi are in the age range of 41-50. This group make up the majority with 235, compared to 199 in 2020. There has also been a significant rise in the number of candidates aged over 70. Aam Janmat Party candidate Rajender is the oldest in the fray at 88.
The wealth matrix
