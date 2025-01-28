Allow me to connect with electorate under police custody: Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI: Former councillor and February 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain requested the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he be allowed to campaign in custody for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Hussain, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta that only four-five days are left for campaigning so he be allowed to connect with the electorate under police custody.

"The place where my house is alleged to have been where Delhi riots took place. I am fighting for Mustafabad seat and even for staying purposes, I am saying I will not go to the house and will stay in a hotel and provide details," Aggarwal said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the prayer, saying his role is serious.