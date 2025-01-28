Battle for Kalkaji: Alka Lamba takes aim at Kejriwal, Atishi

Kalkaji is one of the most keenly watched Assembly constituencies for its triangular contest, with Alka Lamba of the Congress being pitched against AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.
Lamba, after a five-year stint in the Congress, joined the AAP in 2014 and was elected to the Assembly from Chandni Chowk in 2015. She parted ways with the party in September 2019 and returned to the Congress. She tells Ifrah Mufti how the battle is all about ‘vikas’ this time. Excerpts:
With CM Atishi and Ramesh Bidhuri being in fray, what do you think about your chances?
I don’t think the fight is tough, but unfortunately the lives of people in the constituency are very tough. They are having a rough time. So, they demand a change in the government. Though she is CM, Atishi’s photographs are missing in the constituency. Instead Kejriwal’s photographs are all over. She is seeking votes on Kejriwal’s photograph and name. She has no connect with the people on the ground.
However, the people in the city have seen me working since I was 19-year-old. My accessibility stands out.
What is your vision for the constituency?
I would like to provide the basic amenities in the constituency because residents are already grappling with difficult situations. The way we have worked on the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project in order to transform Old Delhi, I plan to initiate similar projects in the Kalkaji constituency as well. I need to work on roads, safety, security, water and pollution. Everyone remembers that Delhi was all lush green during the Sheila Dikshit government. However, the green cover has drastically declined in the last 10 years. We need to work on that.
What are the challenges?
I would like to establish a corridor connecting three major temples in this constituency, forming a triangle. Thousands of devotees come to these temples while visiting the Lotus temple. Traffic chaos is quite common in the area. That’s why I would like to set up a corridor so that it becomes convenient for everyone. The challenges are to garner support from the administration.
Do you agree with the alleged manipulations in the voter list?
I agree because we’ve seen this happening in Maharashtra. In this constituency, there used to be 161 polling booths, but now there are 143. Where did the remaining polling booths go? Look at the voter list of one crore and 55 lakh and compare it with the previous list, you’ll get to know the reality. Also, there is a long list of ‘fake voters’. Arvind Kejriwal is scared.
How do you engage with people during your campaign?
‘Is baar ladai sirf Vikas ki hai.’ (I think that the battle this time is all about development.) Thus, I am largely focusing on talking about developmental issues, which include liquor policy, parks, safety, security, parking, Yamuna and providing basic amenities during my campaign. Kejriwal has been doing a lot of ‘nautanki’ (drama) on the Yamuna pollution by promising one thing after another, but failing miserably.
One major issue which you think no one is talking about?
Air pollution is a major issue, which no politician is talking about or even mentioning it in their manifestos. The government has no vision on any of the major issues concerning the capital. I’ll say, ‘Jhadu to lag rahi hai, par dhool bahot ud raha hai. (Even though the brooming is being done, there is a lot of dust in the air)”.