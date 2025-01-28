BJP slams Kejriwal over Ambedkar statue ‘vandalism’, says AAP turned blind eye

NEW DELHI: A day after miscreants attempted to vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Punjab’s Amritsar, Delhi BJP leaders on Monday marched with hundreds of party workers towards AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

However, Delhi Police arrested senior leaders and took them to Mandir Marg Police Station. The protesters said such an incident not only exposed the Punjab government but also revealed the hypocritical face of Kejriwal.

A man climbed the 30-feet-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar located in front of Kotwali police station in and struck it with a hammer, they alleged.

“Such an attack could not have occurred without the consent of the Punjab government, led by Kejriwal, which has turned a blind eye to this incident,” said Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that under AAP-ruled Punjab, Khalistani sentiments and radicalism are on the rise, calling the AAP model of governance something that will ‘destroy the country.’