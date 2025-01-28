Layer it on: Shweta Kapur’s Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’

As winter’s chill settles in, it’s the perfect time to experiment with layering—and this season, it’s all about combining comfort with sophistication. From soft crepe kurtas to tailored trench coats, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur’s Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’ embraces the art of layering, offering a seamless blend of comfort, style, and sophistication.
It introduces a fresh perspective on winter dressing, a versatile lineup of pieces that take layering to an art form. With thoughtful design and luxurious fabrics, this collection offers endless possibilities for modern men to stay warm while maintaining a sharp, stylish edge.
“Layering should never feel like an afterthought,” says Shweta Kapur, the creative mind behind the collection. “This season, I wanted to create a wardrobe that elevates classic layering with contemporary details that add depth and dimension to each look.” And indeed, the Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’ does just that, offering a refined balance of style and practicality.
To kickstart your winter wardrobe, start with base layers that combine softness with elegance. Crepe kurtas or silk shirts provide the perfect foundation for your layered look, offering a touch of luxury and comfort. “The key is to start with fabrics that are breathable yet luxurious, allowing you to move with ease while maintaining an air of understated sophistication,” explains Shweta. These versatile pieces allow for endless combinations, making them easy to dress up or down for any occasion.
For the second layer, opt for linen blazers or structured jackets in earthy tones such as sage green, lilac, and jade black. These garments offer the perfect balance of warmth and refinement. Their tailored fits and smart closures not only enhance your silhouette but also ensure that you stay comfortable throughout the day—whether you’re running errands or heading to a formal evening event.
Top off your look with a statement trench coat in refined hues like eggshell white or blue jay, and you’ll exude effortless elegance. Mixing soft neutrals with bold accents is the key to creating a look that feels dynamic without overwhelming the eye. “The beauty of layering lies in the ability to mix textures and tones. By pairing silk with linen, or soft crepes with structured cottons, you create contrast that adds intrigue to your outfit,” says Shweta.
431-88’s Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’ redefines how we think about winter fashion. With clean lines, meticulous tailoring, and a serene colour palette of calming tones—think sage greens, lilacs, and jade blacks—the collection provides the perfect foundation for a layered wardrobe that’s as stylish as it is functional.
“It’s about creating pieces that are timeless yet adaptable,” she shares. The ‘Winter Edit’ is a reflection of 431-88’s commitment to blending classic sophistication with contemporary design, allowing men to craft a wardrobe that balances tradition with modernity. Whether you’re dressing for a formal gathering or a casual outing, the collection’s versatility ensures that you’re always dressed with confidence and ease.