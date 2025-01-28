Layer it on: Shweta Kapur’s Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’

As winter’s chill settles in, it’s the perfect time to experiment with layering—and this season, it’s all about combining comfort with sophistication. From soft crepe kurtas to tailored trench coats, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur’s Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’ embraces the art of layering, offering a seamless blend of comfort, style, and sophistication.

It introduces a fresh perspective on winter dressing, a versatile lineup of pieces that take layering to an art form. With thoughtful design and luxurious fabrics, this collection offers endless possibilities for modern men to stay warm while maintaining a sharp, stylish edge.

“Layering should never feel like an afterthought,” says Shweta Kapur, the creative mind behind the collection. “This season, I wanted to create a wardrobe that elevates classic layering with contemporary details that add depth and dimension to each look.” And indeed, the Mens 24 ‘Winter Edit’ does just that, offering a refined balance of style and practicality.

To kickstart your winter wardrobe, start with base layers that combine softness with elegance. Crepe kurtas or silk shirts provide the perfect foundation for your layered look, offering a touch of luxury and comfort. “The key is to start with fabrics that are breathable yet luxurious, allowing you to move with ease while maintaining an air of understated sophistication,” explains Shweta. These versatile pieces allow for endless combinations, making them easy to dress up or down for any occasion.