Micro drama, mega messages in Delhi’s National School of Drama

In notable theatre director Abhilash Pillai’s classes in Delhi’s National School of Drama and Thissur’s School of Drama and Fine Arts, University of Calicut, students are learning about micro-theatre. “I tell them to convey the story within two minutes, imagine a certain setting and give its ambience within a few seconds without using any language,” says Pillai who is also the festival director of micro-theatre festival, Thespis.
The festival that had held three successful editions from 2017-19 is now returning for its fourth edition on February 2. It will showcase 30 plays of 10-minutes duration. For Pillai it’s about staying in tune with today’s micro entertainment formats that are replacing macro options. “Films have come down from two to about an hour, Instagram reels of 60-90 seconds are booming…as the art form evolves, artists need to convey it in a short format too,” says the National Award-winning director.
The festival organised by Delhi-based, Vriksh the Theatre, will see over 600 theatre artistes performing in plays that evoke emotion, drama, and critical themes with creativity. From theatre charged with socio-political undercurrents touching on the turmoil in Assam in the wake of the anti-foreigner and the language movement of 1983-85 to themes inspired by adivasi communities of Gujarat, class struggles, and philosophical dilemmas, and those adapted from the writings of Satyajit Ray, and theatre personality Lalit Mohan Thapalyal, there’s quite a range.
Socio-political themes
The festival will draw a poignant link between past and present. The play Bin Chawal ka Bengal performed by a 15-member group from Delhi University’s (DUs) Hansraj College connects the horrors of Bengal famine of 1943 that led millions starving to death to present day food wastage.
Another play, Adhu, will probe class hierarchies by showing how the effects of inflation,devotion and justice vary by socio-economic status of an individual. Performed by Kala Kadamba Art Centre of Bengaluru, it emphasises on “equity” over “equality” as theatre director Tejas Gowda K puts it. The play relates to modern urban societies as it depicts the continuing struggles of the middle and lower middle class.
Subjective topics that have crossed the boundaries of time will also be presented. The musical play Kalyug will portray one such philosophical debate between an atheist and God’s believer who are stuck in a desert, seeking survival in harsh conditions. Performed by Tryambakam group from DU’s Rajdhani College, it will present two trains of thought to the audience to ponder on. “The play will showcase how religion can act as a symbol of hope and faith, but also delusion and dogmatism,” says Ojasvi Gandhi from the team.
Oral traditions
The play Mavli performed by the Triveni group of Vadodara, borrows from oral traditions of Dang, an adivasi district in Gujarat. Director Nisarg Rawal’s upbringing in Gujarat’s Ukai town led him to have close bonds with Dhodia and Bawcha adivasi communities and learn about their culture.
“The oral narratives of adivasi communities convey simple truths. It focuses on their symbiotic relationship with nature, the forest, and agriculture. These themes, though ancient, align with contemporary global conversations on environmental conservation,” he says.
But can such complex narratives be condensed into a micro play? “The blend of music, lighting, and acting can surely create magic in 10 minutes which is enough to move people, if done right,” says Muskan Yadav director of Bin Chawal ka Bengal.
Catch Thespis on February 2 at LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, 9am onwards