Three killed in building collapse in Delhi, 12 rescued

NEW DELHI: Three people, including two girls, lost their lives after a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening.

So far, 12 people have been rescued and three bodies have been retrieved from the debris, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Saadhna, 17, and Radhika, 7 and the third person - a man - is yet to be identified, they said.

A police officer said that a rescue operation is underway and more people could be trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Monday night, said they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm.

It was a new construction spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.

Police said that soon after the incident which was reported to the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services, a rescue operation was launched.

"Rescue operation is still underway. Multiple agencies like police, fire and NDRF are on the spot. Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting more details from the locals to know how many people are still trapped inside the building," said the officer.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter and multiple teams have been formed. Legal action is under process against the building owner," he added.