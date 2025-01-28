Two killed in four-storey building collapse in Delhi, 12 rescued

NEW DELHI: Two people have died in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued, they said.

"Two people have been found dead so far and 12 have been rescued," said a police officer.

He added that a rescue operation is underway and more people could be trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Monday night, said they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm.

It was a new construction spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.