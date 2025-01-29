Caste survey, ministry for Purvanchalis, fresh education policy among Congress' poll promises for Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi polls drawing nearer, the Congress on Wednesday launched its election manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units, and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto, divided into 22 focus areas, was unveiled by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who was flanked by Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth.

The party also proposed launching 100 Indira canteens across the city, offering meals at Rs 5.

Ramesh targeted the BJP-led central government and the AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution, saying both had failed to tackle the crisis.