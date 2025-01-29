Defamation summons against Atishi turned down by court

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has quashed summons issued against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The court, in its order, stated that the allegations against Atishi stemmed from political discourse, where a higher threshold for defamation applies due to the involvement of free speech.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court set aside the earlier order passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, stating, “The summoning order suffers from material errors and infirmities. In cases of political defamation, the threshold is high, as it involves fundamental rights like freedom of speech.”