JP Nadda takes Ayushman Bharat jibe at AAP

He said Delhi and West Bengal are the only two states that are yet to be part of the scheme, which provides `5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore individuals corresponding to 12.34 crore families.

“The government of Delhi has excluded 57 lakh people from this scheme for the past 10 years. What can be more inhuman than this,” he told media persons here. Odisha recently joined the scheme, which covers nearly 2,000 medical procedures across 27 specialties, including major surgeries like bypass surgeries and knee replacements.

Nadda also took a swipe at the former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has accused the Haryana government for “mixing poison” in the city’s water supply, in an attempt to “create chaos... hoping the blame will fall” on his AAP party’s administration.

“How can a person sitting in such a responsible position claim that Yamuna is being poisoned?” the BJP chief asked.

Kejriwal has claimed that the neighbouring Haryana, which has BJP government in power, has added a poisonous substance to the Yamuna river that flows through that state and into the national capital.