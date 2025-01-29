‘Only an educated CM can ensure 24x7 power’

He warned against the potential consequences of a BJP government in Delhi, stressing his commitment to protecting and expanding these welfare programs. Kejriwal also outlined plans for the next five years, promising 24/7 clean drinking water, upgraded sewer systems, job creation for youth, and enhanced welfare programs for marginalised communities.

He urged voters to press the “Jhaadu” button on the EVM, symbolising a vote for a prosperous and equitable Delhi. Expressing gratitude for the support from the people of Delhi over the past decade, Kejriwal said, “Ten years ago, you entrusted me with the responsibility of Delhi, and we have worked tirelessly to provide facilities and services to improve your lives.”

Emphasising his background as an engineer, Kejriwal spoke about how his technical background helped address issues like electricity, education, healthcare, and public transportation.

He pointed to Delhi’s achievement of 24/7 electricity with almost no power cuts. “Delhi is the only city in the country with uninterrupted power,” he said. He criticised BJP-run states for their inability to provide similar services.

“If you press the wrong button, Delhi will face power cuts again. Only an educated, smart, engineer CM can ensure that electricity remains uninterrupted,” Kejriwal added.