Winter Mornings, Warm Plates
Winter mornings in Delhi have a way of creeping under your skin—the chill bites at your fingers as you reach for a drop of water from the tap or wriggle out of the comfort of your bed.
Cooking breakfast in this weather feels daunting, and all one craves is a comforting and cozy meal. To answer this craving, TMS sets out to explore five breakfast spots in the city that offer more than just food—but deliver hearty meals that warm both the heart and the appetite. From buttery paranthas to fluffy pancakes, these places redefine the joy of breakfast.
Kake Di Hatti, Chandni Chowk
An iconic name in Punjabi cuisine, Kake Di Hatti has been serving authentic flavors since 1942. Nestled in the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk, this eatery is a must-visit for lovers of hearty North Indian food. Just walk to Fatehpuri Masjid. From there, turn right and walk 50 meters—you’ll find Kake Di Hatti.
The ambiance strikes a perfect balance between a traditional dhaba and an economically priced restaurant. It retains an old-world charm, with walls adorned in newspaper clippings showcasing its celebrated history. Their Special Breakfast Thali ( Rs 110 to Rs 150) is a popular choice, featuring hot, buttery stuffed paranthas filled with paneer, potato, or onion, paired perfectly with tangy raita and spicy chole. For a more indulgent meal, try their Amritsari Thali (Rs 250) or Chur Chur Naan Thali (Rs 250), served with creamy shahi paneer and rich dal makhani. It’s the ultimate Punjabi breakfast, guaranteed to satisfy.
Rigo Restaurant + Rigo Bistro, Majnu Ka Tila
This stands out for its versatile menu, offering everything from English breakfasts (Rs 295) to Tibetan specialties. The Tibetan Breakfast Platter (`249) is their standout dish. The platter features two soft Tibetan breads (balep), served with warm aloo dum, a fluffy omelet, fresh banana, curd, and authentic butter tea. The balep melts in your mouth, pairing well with spicy aloo dum or a comforting sip of butter tea. One platter is enough to satisfy two people.
Honey & Dough, Janakpuri
For cozy cafe vibes and contemporary breakfast delights, head to Honey & Dough in Janakpuri. Conveniently located less than 700 meters from the Janakpuri East Metro Station, this charming café also has eight outlets across Delhi NCR, including Noida and Gurugram.Their newly launched winter menu is perfect for the cold season, offering everything from viral Turkish eggs (Rs 275) to quinoa bowls (Rs 450) for the health fanatics.
The Makhani Chicken Croissant Sandwich (Rs 345) is a standout—a twist on the classic chicken sandwich, featuring a flaky, buttery croissant stuffed with tender, tangy butter chicken. Equally delightful is their savoury French Toast (Rs 250), topped with tangy tomato chutney – it is pillowy inside and caramelised crust makes it a satisfying breakfast option. If you’re looking for a hearty, warm breakfast with a modern touch, Honey & Dough delivers on all fronts.
Fika Coffee Co, Hauz Khas Village
Tucked in the busy lanes of Hauz Khas Village, Fika Coffee Co is like a warm embrace on a cold morning. Located near the Hauz Khas Fort, the cafe’s blackboard reading “Fika” is easy to spot if you’re looking carefully. The Swedish concept “fika” means “a moment to slow down and appreciate good things in life,” and the cafe embodies this sentiment perfectly.
Their Classic Pancakes (Rs 349), a plate of three fluffy pancakes served in a generous pool of maple syrup and seasonal fruits, are a treat for the senses. Pair them with a steaming cup of matcha (Rs 350), or a glass of iced americano (Rs 250) for the ultimate winter breakfast. With its serene atmosphere, Fika Coffee Co is the perfect spot to enjoy a leisurely morning, surrounded by good food, great company, and your pets.
Flavour of Chennai, Karol Bagh
No breakfast roundup is complete without a mention of South Indian classics. For an authentic taste of South Indian cuisine, visit Flavour of Chennai in Karol Bagh, which also offers cloud kitchen services in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Kunj. With its crispy dosas, fluffy idlis, and soft vadas, this place offers a variety of breakfast delights that are both light and satisfying.
Their dosa menu is particularly exciting, featuring options like ghee roast (Rs 90), and variations of the classic podi dosai (Rs 110). But our favourite has to be the rava kesari (Rs 45)—a dish that truly encapsulates the essence of South Indian comfort food. Each bite bursts with rich ghee flavors, while the grainy and soft texture of the kesari bath provides a delightful contrast. Every dish is served with perfectly spiced sambar and silky coconut chutney, making for a breakfast that’s comforting and delicious.
Whether you’re craving the robust flavors of north India, or the charm of modern cafés, there’s always something to satisfy all taste buds in Delhi.