Winter Mornings, Warm Plates

Winter mornings in Delhi have a way of creeping under your skin—the chill bites at your fingers as you reach for a drop of water from the tap or wriggle out of the comfort of your bed.

Cooking breakfast in this weather feels daunting, and all one craves is a comforting and cozy meal. To answer this craving, TMS sets out to explore five breakfast spots in the city that offer more than just food—but deliver hearty meals that warm both the heart and the appetite. From buttery paranthas to fluffy pancakes, these places redefine the joy of breakfast.

Kake Di Hatti, Chandni Chowk

An iconic name in Punjabi cuisine, Kake Di Hatti has been serving authentic flavors since 1942. Nestled in the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk, this eatery is a must-visit for lovers of hearty North Indian food. Just walk to Fatehpuri Masjid. From there, turn right and walk 50 meters—you’ll find Kake Di Hatti.

The ambiance strikes a perfect balance between a traditional dhaba and an economically priced restaurant. It retains an old-world charm, with walls adorned in newspaper clippings showcasing its celebrated history. Their Special Breakfast Thali ( Rs 110 to Rs 150) is a popular choice, featuring hot, buttery stuffed paranthas filled with paneer, potato, or onion, paired perfectly with tangy raita and spicy chole. For a more indulgent meal, try their Amritsari Thali (Rs 250) or Chur Chur Naan Thali (Rs 250), served with creamy shahi paneer and rich dal makhani. It’s the ultimate Punjabi breakfast, guaranteed to satisfy.