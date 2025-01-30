At 21, Ishan represents India at SDG Lab in Davos

NEW DELHI: Youngest World Economic Forum’s Global shaper from New Delhi, Ishan Pratap Singh, has yet again become the youngest curator in the world to represent India at the SDG lab forum. He is the youngest panelist and presenter on SDG Lab Forum being held in Davos.

Based on a theorem of microeconomics that he came across while studying economics and finance at Ashoka, he has started a non-profit organization that can make AI bring people together.

In October last year, he published in the Freedom Index Germany 2024 (Freiheitsindex Deutschland 2024), earning him a spot among the world’s changemakers.

Last year, the 21-year-old, became one of the youngest city-heads to be invited to the Global Shapers Annual Summit in Geneva. He holds an undergraduate degree in Economics and Finance from Ashoka University, with a concentration in entrepreneurial leadership and strategy (2024 batch). He heads the New Delhi Global Shapers’ efforts for the six impact areas of health and well-being, the planet, civic engagement and policy making, re-skilling, delivering basic needs and inclusivity.