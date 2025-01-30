Congress, BJP united in blocking progress of the capital: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday targeted the BJP and Congress, accusing them of collaborating to obstruct Delhi’s progress.

Alleging that the Congress is contesting the elections solely to divide votes and help BJP win, the former CM urged the people not to waste their precious votes on a party that has already conceded defeat.

To directly connect with the voters, Kejriwal has been holding Jansabhas across the capital. He held two such sabhas in Badli and Timarpur of North Delhi on Wednesday.

Enlisting his government’s achievements and pledging to continue the same, the former CM assured voters that he will continue to provide 24-hour electricity, make water bills free, and ensure free world-class education and healthcare for every citizen, in addition to providing `2,100 per month to women. Kejriwal also made an emotional appeal to voters across party lines, urging even BJP and Congress supporters to think beyond party loyalty. “When you stand in front of the EVM, think of your children and their future before you decide who to vote for,” he said.

On Delhi’s electricity achievements, he said, “Today, Delhi is the only city in the entire country where electricity is available 24 hours a day. Power cuts are almost non-existent.”

He recalled how Delhi previously suffered from 6-8 hours of daily power cuts, forcing residents to rely on inverters and generators. Criticizing the BJP’s performance in other states, he added, “The BJP governs 20 states, but not even one of them has 24-hour electricity. You can call your relatives and friends in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP, or even Gujarat.”