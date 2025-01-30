Dirty politics: AAP on recovery of cash, liquor from 'Punjab government' labelled vehicle

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat in the polls due on February 5.

Singh said the Punjab government has clearly said it has no vehicle of the make and registration number that was caught by the Delhi Police.

He alleged the BJP has also "defamed" an army officer, registration number of whose vehicle was used for the vehicle seized by the police.

The Punjab government on Wednesday dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi.

The vehicle's number plate was "forged and fake" as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said.

The BJP has charged that Rs 10 lakh cash, liquor and AAP election material was recovered from a Punjab government car in Delhi.