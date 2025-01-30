‘Kejriwal will win gold medal for corruption’

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in glib talk and making false promises of development to people of the national capital.

Addressing an election rally in Rohini here, Fadnavis said if there is a race for corruption in the Olympics, Kejriwal will win the gold medal.

He urged voters to elect a BJP government in Delhi to ensure speedy development of the city, which he claimed was facing problems of overflowing sewers, unclean water and polluted air due to the “misrule of AAP government”.

“Who can know Kejriwal better than Anna Hazare? I have met Anna Hazare before coming here,” he said.