Parvesh Verma files complaint over corruption in CCTV installation project

NEW DELHI: BJP’s New Delhi seat candidate, Parvesh Verma, has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), alleging large-scale corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The project was funded under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) scheme.

Verma, who is contesting against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming February 5 Assembly elections, has accused the Delhi government of misusing around Rs 12 crore in public funds allocated for the project. His complaint names Delhi ministers, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other departments.

According to Verma, the installed CCTV cameras were of poor quality, with many either malfunctioning or failing to meet expected standards. He further alleged that fake documents were used to inflate costs, deceiving taxpayers for financial gain.

“The cameras installed under the project are substandard, with several not even functioning properly,” Verma claimed in his complaint. He has called for an immediate investigation into the matter and urged authorities to register an FIR against Kejriwal and the implicated officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other legal provisions.

The complaint comes just days before Delhi votes in the Assembly polls on Feb 5, with results set to be announced on Feb 8. The BJP has intensified its attacks on the AAP, making corruption a key poll issue.