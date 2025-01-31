AAP has ruined city, time for Kejriwal to go says, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

Accusing the ruling AAP of stalling the development in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserts that it is his party at the Centre that had worked to spruce up infrastructure in the city. He tells Parvez Sultan the BJP is all set wrest power in Delhi after 27 years. Excerpts:

How confident are you to end political exile of the BJP in Delhi?

There is no doubt that the BJP will form government because trust, the people of Delhi reposed in AAP, has shattered. In the last 12 years, the AAP has done nothing, failed on many fronts; be it air pollution or Yamuna cleaning.

This election is to save Delhi, make it pollution free, corruption free. The people want pothole-free roads, freedom from poor sanitation and dirty water. They are fed up with inflated electricity bills. The combo of AAP and the Congress has ruined the city. Arvind Kejriwal, who promised to eliminate corruption, plotted looting of public money through liquor scam. He wasted crores of rupess on the redevelopment of his official bungalow.

On the contrary, development initiated under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi speaks volumes. Had there been no peripheral expressway, Delhi-Mumbai, Meerut Expressway or Pragati Maidan tunnel, what would have been the fate of the city? The Centre launched Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the Delhi government didn’t implement.