AAP stalling Delhi's growth, using city as political ATM to fund ambitions in other states: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of stalling Delhi's development while treating the city as its "political ATM" to fund its ambitions in other states and using the "looted" money for its own publicity.

Addressing a public rally in Dwarka here, he urged people to vote for the BJP in the Assembly polls and allow him to serve them.

Modi stressed that Delhi does not need a confrontational government but one that works in coordination with the Centre.

The prime minister urged voters to elect a "double-engine government" to accelerate the city's progress, promised to clean the Yamuna and build a riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati banks in Ahmedabad.

He showcased the Yashobhoomi convention centre in Dwarka as a testament to the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi.

"The BJP wants to make Delhi modern, and a glimpse of that can be seen after the Centre built the majestic Yashobhoomi here," he said.