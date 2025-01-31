Sonia Gandhi’s remark on President Murmu sparks row; Rashtrapati Bhavan reacts, BJP seeks apology

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Friday sparked controversy, drawing criticism from Rashtrapati Bhavan and the BJP demanding an apology.

Soon after the President concluded her address to the joint sitting, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak poor thing," Sonia was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Reacting to the incident, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the Congress leader's comments on the President's address to the Parliament clearly hurt the dignity of the high office and therefore are unacceptable.