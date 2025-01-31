Chola grandeur: Medieval marvel unveiled

At every temple in South India, the aarti for the deity is performed by burning a piece of camphor on a platter. Who knew that this blessed, fragrant tree product found its way to the region via trade routes—exchanged for textiles and goods from Indonesia—through the seafaring merchants of the Chola kingdom in the 11th century?

Or that the psychedelic, painted towers of temple gopurams today—often accused as the garish handiwork of a Dravidian rationalist government—were the original style favoured by the ardent Saivite emperors?

And what of the matter about the cultural superiority of the Delta’s Thanjavur Brahmins—could it be traced back to the generational wealth accumulated during the Chola era?

The brilliant bronze emblem of Nataraja, admired across the world, was a gift from the Chola queen, Sembiyan Mahadevi and the imperial projection of Saivism could have been a precursor to organised Hindu religion in later centuries.

Even the Tamil penchant for deification and hero worship—be it of charismatic political leaders or movie stars—has a striking precedent. One of the medieval world’s most dazzling emperors, hailed as the “King of Kings,” lived life on an equally grand scale.