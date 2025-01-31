City to get 44 new metro stations by 2026: DMRC

NEW DELHI: As Delhi Metro continues to expand its network with the development of its Phase 4 corridor, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) aims to operate 44 new metro stations by the end of financial year 2026-27 as part of the Phase 4 priority corridor.

Already the country’s longest metro system, with over 395 km of tracks (including the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram) and 289 stations across 12 corridors, the DMRC is further expanding its reach, with metro services currently operational on the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section. This 2.8-km stretch, part of the Magenta Line extension, is the only operating section of the Phase 4 while construction work is in progress in some sections.

“The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section is now operational, and the rest will be completed by 2026,” a senior DMRC official said, adding that the expansion aims to enhance connectivity across the national capital, easing congestion and improving access to key areas.

The Phase 4 project consists of three key sections: the Maujpur-Majlis Park, Krishna Park Extension-Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors.

key corridors